The game has been re-watched. Here is what stood out in Purdue's 43-37 win vs. Nebraska.

Three defining moments

1 - Purdue was clinging to a 43-37 lead as it took possession at its 25-yard line with 5:55 to go. Could the offense milk the clock and hang on for victory? The attack did just that, with QB Aidan O'Connell picking up a huge first down on 4th-and-1 to essentially ice the victory. Later, he hit a big 3rd-and-11 pass for 14 yards to Charlie Jones to pick up a first down.

2 - The Boiler defense was on its heels, trying to protect a 37-30 lead in the fourth quarter. With Nebraska on the move, Purdue CB Reese Taylor came up with an impressive interception to turn back the Huskers. The Boilermakers proceeded to score a TD with 6:55 to go to take a 43-30 edge. 3 - On 2nd-and-1 from the Nebraska 6-yard line, O'Connell threaded a TD pass to Charlie Jones to give Purdue the aforementioned 43-30 lead in the fourth quarter. It was an impressive pass delivered into a sliver of daylight.



This fourth quarter TD pass to Charlie Jones illustrates the tight windows that Aidan O'Connell delivered passes on Saturday.

It was over when

O'Connell picked up that first down on 4th-and-1 from the 50-yard line. The three-yard scramble was a great improvisation on a play when it looked like Nebraska could have been flagged for a P.I. penalty on either Payne Durham or Charlie Jones, who each got knocked down.



Fascinating number

21-of-29, Aidan O'Connell's second-half passing. That's a 72 percent completion percentage, going for 312 yards with two TDs. He delivered some big-time throws into tight windows.



On Aidan O'Connell's fourth down converssion on Purdue's last drive, Nebraska mauled Payne Durham and Charlie Jones.

Three stars

1 - RB Devin Mockobee. The walk-on sensation continues to author one of the best stories in the Big Ten. On a night he made his first start with King Doerue (calf) ailing and Dylan Downing (foot) out, Mockobee ran 30 times for 178 yards and a TD. He also caught two passes for 28 yards. 2 - QB Aidan O'Connell. If there were any lingering doubts about his health, O'Connell erased them with a textbook effort. He completed 65 percent of his passes (35-of-54) for 391 yards with four TDs and an interception. O'Connell showed impressive precision throwing into tight windows in the fourth quarter after Nebraska had cut Purdue's lead to 34-30. 3 - WR Charlie Jones. He rose from a slumber that had seen him catch 18 passes for 129 yards and two TDs the previous three games. On this night, Jones made 12 catches for 132 yards and two TDs. He clearly wasn't 100 percent but still excelled.



Unsung hero

WR T.J. Sheffield. He could be emerging as the complementary target to Charlie Jones. On Saturday, Sheffield made five receptions for 70 yards with two TDs. Sheffield has 22 catches for 254 yards and three TDs on the season.



This fourth quarter INT by Reese Taylor was an uber athletic play--and one of the biggest moments of the game.

Best drive

It has to be the final drive of the game, when Purdue was able to milk the clock and win the game. The offense took over with 5:55 to play and holding a 43-37 lead. The attack proceeded to run 12 plays for 53 yards, draining every last second. Along the way, Aidan O'Connell made a big fourth quarter conversion, picking up three yards on a scramble on 4th-and-1. He also hit a huge 3rd-and-11 pass for 14 yards to Charlie Jones.



Odd and ends