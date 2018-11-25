It's hard to imagine a player who finished with a game-high 141 yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns as an effective decoy but that's exactly how Purdue managed to get some scoring and big-chunk plays early Saturday.

After getting Moore the football six times on its first two drives, Purdue used him as a decoy on its first scoring play, an 11-yard touchdown to Isaac Zico. On this second-and-nine play, Purdue lined up with three wide receivers close to the near sideline and immediately Blough knew he had a potential matchup advantage. This is a new wrinkle to Purdue's offense as the Boilermakers didn't line up Rondale Moore in his normal slot position but yet had Zico lined up in the slot with Moore between Zico and outside receiver Terry Wright. At that pre-snap moment, Blough realized the Hoosiers lined up linebacker Dameon Willis opposite a deep-ball receiver.