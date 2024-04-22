When Mahri Petree entered the transfer portal in late March, she did so with a "do not contact" tag, meaning she would have to initiate the dialog with schools while on the open market.

It took just one phone call and a trip to West Lafayette to find her next home.

Petree was familiar with Katie Gearlds and Purdue, considering her older sister Lasha was a part of the 2023 NCAA Tournament squad two years ago. The elder Petree was vocal with her younger sister about her experience with the Boilermakers that helped get her to the next level. That preexisting connection made it so it didn't take long for Petree to feel the sense of family in West Lafayette.

"As soon as I met with the coaches. I think my sister's presence there already soften all the relationships. It was just really cool to meet with sisters and to meet with people that know your family a little more closely. Because a lot of times people go to college and their family is across the country and your coaches have met your siblings, maybe once," Petree told Boiler Upload.

The connection was felt immediately upon Petree's arrival for her official visit to campus last week. The long and storied history of the women's basketball program that was once mainstay atop the basketball world stuck out to the UTEP transfer.

"I think as soon as you step on campus, they've got this unique atmosphere of excellence and it's tangible," Petree said. "That's kind of what was sparking my interest was opportunity to taste excellence and hopefully become it."

Along with finding a family atmosphere and a home for her final year of college eligibility, Petree's move to West Lafayette marks a step up in her basketball career, onto the Big Ten stage. A new opportunity in one of the best conferences in college basketball has Petree chomping at the bit to compete.

"The opportunity to play against the best players in the country. I think I'm highly skilled, and my game translates to the Big Ten very well as coach has told me. The competitor in me is very fired up just to hoop and just to see what I can do against those best players in the country," Petree said.

At 6'0", Petree offers a different level of versatility for the Boilermakers in 2024-25. The sixth-year senior can score at all three levels while being able to facilitate and play in the front court if needed.