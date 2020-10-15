Veteran newcomers Johnson, Howard should help re-made cornerback unit
No position on the Purdue defense has undergone a bigger makeover than cornerback.
Gone are Tyler Hamilton, Kenneth Major, Byron Perkins and Jordan Rucker, who all hit the transfer portal after 2019. Aside from Major, none figured to play a key role in 2020.
Meanwhile, Purdue welcomed two veteran corners in JC transfer Geovonte Howard and Iowa transfer DJ Johnson. And each should help ... now.
"Right now, they've done a nice job coming in and learning the system and working on the chemistry with their teammates," said cornerbacks coach Greg Brown after practice on Thursday. "So, it's a good deal. We're glad to add a couple guys of that caliber. We're excited."
The 6-0, 190-pound Howard is a native of Houston who played at Kilgore (Texas) C.C. before matriculating to West Lafayette. He was slated to arrive in time for spring drills but had to remain at Kilgore tending to academic issues.
"He's got some skill about him," said Brown. "He's got some length about him. He's a good prospect."
Added fellow defensive back Simeon Smiley: "Geo's a really fast guy. Caught me by surprise the first time I saw him in practice, how fast he was. And he's coming along with learning all different schemes playing in the Big Ten."
Johnson is a native of Indianapolis who got his feet wet last year at Iowa as a redshirt freshman. The 6-0, 180-pound sophomore hopes to make a mark at Purdue. But first he must be ruled eligible.
Johnson has a good case for immediate eligibility, given the racially-charged situation he left in Iowa City. According to Jeff Brohm, Johnson has been cleared to play this year by the NCAA, but Purdue is still waiting on the OK from the Big Ten.
“DJ, you know, we're working on getting the waiver approved,” said Brohm after Saturday's scrimmage. “I feel confident it's gonna happen. Right now, he's out with a little bit of an injury, and we're trying to get him back as fast as we can make that happen.”
Smiley thinks Johnson can be an asset in 2020.
"DJ's a smarter guy," said Smiley. "A three-year guy. ... Athletic, of course. I just love how smart he is. He can read formations, read plays really well."
Brown likes what Johnson brings to the position.
"We're always looking to add more size, athleticism," said Brown. "And, absolutely, DJ Johnson is one of those guys that helps bring that to us. We're glad to have him in and we're getting them assimilated in. We want to produce and do our part in secondary."
Trice is a bellwether
There is plenty of potential at cornerback for Purdue. Will that turn into production?
Work has to be done for a Boilermaker defense adapting to a new scheme installed by first-year coordinator Bob Diaco. In 2019, Purdue often got gashed, finishing No. 12 in the Big Ten (243.8 ypg) in pass defense. How bad was it? Opponents completed 61.8 percent of their passes, the second-highest percentage in the conference. And the 7.7 yards-per-attempt allowed were the fourth-highest in the Big Ten.
The good news: The Boilermakers have two proven commodities in sophomore Cory Trice and junior Dedrick Mackey. The 6-3, 210-pound Trice proved to be a quick study last season, when he moved from safety to corner in camp and made an instant impact. What has he been working on?
"Working on my strength and working on my quickness," said Trice after practice on Thursday. "Just seeing the plays and just being more comfortable out there."
Trice made five starts and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten from the media after tying for the team lead with three interceptions in 2019. He ran one pick back for a score. The 5-11, 185-pound Mackey made nine starts last season and led Purdue with seven PBUs while tying Trice for the team lead in picks with three.
"Cory's done a nice job," said Brown. "He works hard. Ball is important to Cory. He's a sharp guy that puts the time and effort in. Both on the field and off the field, he works at it. Really pleased with his progress."
Fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley is a key veteran who can play corner or safety. Neither he nor Brown wanted to say on Thursday where exactly Smiley would line up in 2020. Regardless, he figures to be a key cog. (Editor note: Smiley said on Brohm's radio show on Wednesday that he was playing safety.)
"Good thing about Simeon is he's a talented guy," said Brown. "He's been able to play a lot of spots for us. But we would prefer not to specify where really any of the individuals are going to play like that."
One area Brohm wants to see improve: Reduce the number of big plays allowed. The Boilermakers ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten in 2019 in long scrimmage plays allowed (10 yards or more) with 176. Purdue allowed 211 (12th in Big Ten) in 2018 and 184 (12th) in 2017. And the team was No. 10 in the Big Ten in long pass plays yielded in 2019 (108). Purdue allowed three passes of over 60 yards, the most in the league.
The Purdue pass defense would benefit from an improved rush. Last year, the Boilermakers struggled to get consistent pressure, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in sacks (1.92 pg) with 23 in 12 games.
"We are an absolute work in progress," said Brown. "I mean, we're working on chemistry, how all the pieces will fit together. That's where we're at."
