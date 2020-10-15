No position on the Purdue defense has undergone a bigger makeover than cornerback.

Gone are Tyler Hamilton, Kenneth Major, Byron Perkins and Jordan Rucker, who all hit the transfer portal after 2019. Aside from Major, none figured to play a key role in 2020.

Meanwhile, Purdue welcomed two veteran corners in JC transfer Geovonte Howard and Iowa transfer DJ Johnson. And each should help ... now.



"Right now, they've done a nice job coming in and learning the system and working on the chemistry with their teammates," said cornerbacks coach Greg Brown after practice on Thursday. "So, it's a good deal. We're glad to add a couple guys of that caliber. We're excited."

The 6-0, 190-pound Howard is a native of Houston who played at Kilgore (Texas) C.C. before matriculating to West Lafayette. He was slated to arrive in time for spring drills but had to remain at Kilgore tending to academic issues.



"He's got some skill about him," said Brown. "He's got some length about him. He's a good prospect."

Added fellow defensive back Simeon Smiley: "Geo's a really fast guy. Caught me by surprise the first time I saw him in practice, how fast he was. And he's coming along with learning all different schemes playing in the Big Ten."



Johnson is a native of Indianapolis who got his feet wet last year at Iowa as a redshirt freshman. The 6-0, 180-pound sophomore hopes to make a mark at Purdue. But first he must be ruled eligible.

Johnson has a good case for immediate eligibility, given the racially-charged situation he left in Iowa City. According to Jeff Brohm, Johnson has been cleared to play this year by the NCAA, but Purdue is still waiting on the OK from the Big Ten.

“DJ, you know, we're working on getting the waiver approved,” said Brohm after Saturday's scrimmage. “I feel confident it's gonna happen. Right now, he's out with a little bit of an injury, and we're trying to get him back as fast as we can make that happen.”

Smiley thinks Johnson can be an asset in 2020.

"DJ's a smarter guy," said Smiley. "A three-year guy. ... Athletic, of course. I just love how smart he is. He can read formations, read plays really well."

Brown likes what Johnson brings to the position.

"We're always looking to add more size, athleticism," said Brown. "And, absolutely, DJ Johnson is one of those guys that helps bring that to us. We're glad to have him in and we're getting them assimilated in. We want to produce and do our part in secondary."