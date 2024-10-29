VIDEO: Hudson Card and Ryan Browne pre-Northwestern media availability

Purdue quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the time share at the position, new-look offense and upcoming battle against Northwestern.
Purdue quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the time share at the position, new-look offense and upcoming battle against Northwestern.
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 10.
Purdue loses an exhibition road game despite Braden Smith going off for 31 points.
Purdue was swept Saturday in its final game in Mackey Arena.
Find out where to watch Purdue take on Creighton on the road.
Volleyball is taking vcenter stage against this weekend. For the second time this year Purdue will play in a sold out
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 10.
Purdue loses an exhibition road game despite Braden Smith going off for 31 points.
Purdue was swept Saturday in its final game in Mackey Arena.