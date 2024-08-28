Following Wednesday’s practice in West Lafayette, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media about their growing chemistry, getting ready for the season-opener and more.
Following Wednesday’s practice in West Lafayette, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media about their growing chemistry, getting ready for the season-opener and more.
Boiler Upload offers takeaways after Purdue football releases its first depth chart of the year.
A top 2026 defensive back target is slated to take his second game day visit to West Lafayette in the last year.
Purdue's off-season team-building evolving into rare kinship in the locker room heading into season.
Ryan Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane all spoke to the media on Monday
Purdue football has released its first depth chart of the year prior to Saturday's season-opener against Indiana State.
Boiler Upload offers takeaways after Purdue football releases its first depth chart of the year.
A top 2026 defensive back target is slated to take his second game day visit to West Lafayette in the last year.
Purdue's off-season team-building evolving into rare kinship in the locker room heading into season.