Published Aug 28, 2024
VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jahmal Edrine pre-Indiana State media availability
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Following Wednesday’s practice in West Lafayette, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media about their growing chemistry, getting ready for the season-opener and more.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
