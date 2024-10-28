Advertisement

How to watch Purdue at Creighton exhibition game

How to watch Purdue at Creighton exhibition game

Find out where to watch Purdue take on Creighton on the road.

 Casey Bartley
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 25-27

Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 25-27

Volleyball is taking vcenter stage against this weekend. For the second time this year Purdue will play in a sold out

 Travis Miller
Making sense of Purdue's big men

Making sense of Purdue's big men

For the first time in a long time, Purdue's bigs are more mystery than All-American. How will it play out?

Premium content
 Casey Bartley
What to watch for in Purdue's exhibition vs. Creighton

What to watch for in Purdue's exhibition vs. Creighton

Boiler Upload breaks down what to look for during Purdue's exhibition matchup with Creighton on Saturday night.

Premium content
 Dub Jellison
Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)

Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)

Painter, Berg, and Furst talk preparing for Creighton and the season ahead.

 Casey Bartley

 Casey Bartley
Published Oct 28, 2024
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds media availability ahead of Indiana Tech exhibition
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue women’s basketball head coach Katie Gearlds talks lineups, injury updates on Jordyn Poole and McKenna Layden and more ahead of the Boilermakers’ exhibition matchup against Indiana Tech.

