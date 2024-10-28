VIDEO: Katie Gearlds media availability ahead of Indiana Tech exhibition

in other news
How to watch Purdue at Creighton exhibition game
Find out where to watch Purdue take on Creighton on the road.
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 25-27
Volleyball is taking vcenter stage against this weekend. For the second time this year Purdue will play in a sold out
Making sense of Purdue's big men
For the first time in a long time, Purdue's bigs are more mystery than All-American. How will it play out?
What to watch for in Purdue's exhibition vs. Creighton
Boiler Upload breaks down what to look for during Purdue's exhibition matchup with Creighton on Saturday night.
Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)
Painter, Berg, and Furst talk preparing for Creighton and the season ahead.
Purdue women’s basketball head coach Katie Gearlds talks lineups, injury updates on Jordyn Poole and McKenna Layden and more ahead of the Boilermakers’ exhibition matchup against Indiana Tech.
