Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Jason Simmons talk about Northwestern game and preview Ohio State matchup.

 • Dub Jellison
Football and Basketball could not be further apart right now.

 • Travis Miller
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

 • Casey Bartley
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.

 • Casey Bartley

 • Dub Jellison
 • Travis Miller
 • Dub Jellison
Published Nov 6, 2024
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds & players pre season-opener against Purdue Fort Wayne
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue women's basketball head coach Katie Gearlds, guard Ella Collier and forward Lana McCarthy meet with the media ahead of the Boilermakers' season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.

