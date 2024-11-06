VIDEO: Katie Gearlds & players pre season-opener against Purdue Fort Wayne

in other news
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane pre-Ohio State
Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Jason Simmons talk about Northwestern game and preview Ohio State matchup.
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty
Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.
Purdue women's basketball head coach Katie Gearlds, guard Ella Collier and forward Lana McCarthy meet with the media ahead of the Boilermakers' season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.
