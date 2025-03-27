VIDEO: Lamar Conard, RBs Devin Mockobee and Antonio Harris

Following Purdue’s spring practice on Thursday, Lamar Conard, Devin Mockobee and Antonio Harris met with the media to discuss the running back room, progress during the spring and more.
Purdue is set to host a litany of visitors on Friday, including a handful of top targets in the 2026 class.
Purdue looks to solve the nation's best defense in a late night Sweet Sixteen Showdown.
The portal continues to continues to shape college basketball and Matt Painter reflects on its affect in this Sweet 16.
Purdue basketball is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against Houston on Friday night in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The top in-state player in the 2026 recruiting class will be in West Lafayette on Friday.
