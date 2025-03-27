Advertisement
Published Mar 27, 2025
VIDEO: Lamar Conard, RBs Devin Mockobee and Antonio Harris
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Following Purdue’s spring practice on Thursday, Lamar Conard, Devin Mockobee and Antonio Harris met with the media to discuss the running back room, progress during the spring and more.

