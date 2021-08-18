 GoldandBlack - Video: Mark Hagen, Purdue's defensive linemen
As Purdue transitions to a new, more pressure-oriented defense, the onus will fall on the defensive line to set a tone up front, which Is just fine with George Karlaftis and his fellow linemen.

See what D-line coach Mark Hagen, Karlaftis and others had to say after Wednesday's practice here in these GoldandBlack.com video interviews. (Karlaftis provided by Purdue.)

