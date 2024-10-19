Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
VIDEO: Matt Painter, players talk Purdue Fan Day scrimmages
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter, guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn spoke to the media following the Boilermakers' Fan Day scrimmages on Saturday in Mackey Arena.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
