VIDEO: Matt Painter previews Rutgers

You can't make it long talking about Rutgers without bringing up Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.



No. 20 Purdue (11-4, 3-1) will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers (8-7, 1-3) Thursday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost back-to-back Big Ten games, but their talented freshmen duo has helped them to a home win against Penn State and competitive games against No. 5 Alabama and No. 10 Texas A&M on neutral courts.

Bailey is coming off a 39-point game against Indiana a week ago, and elicited lofty comparisons from Purdue head coach Matt Painter.



Hear everything Painter said ahead of the Boilers' Big Ten road matchup:

