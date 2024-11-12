Advertisement
Published Nov 12, 2024
VIDEO: Matt Panter, Purdue players after Boilermakers' 92-84 win over Yale
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue's 92-84 win over Yale on Monday night, head coach Matt Painter, forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and wings Camden Heide and Myles Colvin spoke to the media at the postgame press conference.

Hear what they each had to say on Boiler Upload's YouTube:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement