Advertisement
Published Mar 8, 2025
VIDEO: Mike Scherer and Purdue linebackers after spring practice
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Saturday’s practice practice in West Lafayette, Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer and linebackers Winston Berglund and Mani Powell meet with the media.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement