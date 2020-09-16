GoldandBlack - Video: Mitch Daniels, Mike Bobinski and Jeff Brohm on Big Ten news

Video: Mitch Daniels, Mike Bobinski and Jeff Brohm on Big Ten news
Wednesday, the Big Ten announced plans to kick off a nine-game season beginning the weekend of Oct. 23-24, after the league's presidents and chancellors approved a plan for a fall 2020 season.
Purdue president Mitch Daniels, athletic director Mike Bobinski and Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media in the afternoon to discuss the news. You can watch the full press conference below.
