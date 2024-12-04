VIDEO: Painter, players ahead of Penn State

Purdue coach Matt Painter said Wednesday that he's glad Purdue will be playing its third road game of the season tomorrow (if you're counting an exhibition against Creighton – Painter is).







It will be a good challenge against Penn State's (7-1) calling card of perimeter pressure, a challenge multiplied by the road venue as it was in the No. 8 Boilermakers' (7-1) only loss this year to Marquette.





"Who else is going into their third rope game right at this point in the year?" Painter said. "Besides people that get bought?"





Against the Golden Eagles, Purdue succumbed to turnovers. Painter is looking to Thursday night's game as an indicator of improvement in that area, despite the fact Ole Miss was also a frenetic team on the perimeter when Purdue narrowly defeated it in last week's Rady Children's Invitational. The difference now is that Painter's team is back in enemy territory.





"I put that on their system," Painter said of the Marquette loss Wednesday. "I put that on their quality of play, but I also put that on being on the road. In this one, you go back to the Marquette game like, 'Okay, from the Marquette game to Penn State, where have we made improvements?''"





He said he won't know until it's over.

