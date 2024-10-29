Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
VIDEO: Paul Lusk recaps Creighton, freshmen speak to media
Israel Schuman  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Paul Lusk filled in for Matt Painter at Purdue's media session Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's exhibition against Grand Valley State. Lusk said his team learned a lot from its exhibition game against Creighton over the weekend, and has quite a bit to learn – particularly defensively.

Tuesday was also the first chance of the season for freshman to speak with reporters, and CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris and Daniel Jacobsen shared their areas of growth and early experiences as Purdue flips the page toward the regular season.

See everything said on Tuesday :

