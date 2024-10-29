VIDEO: Paul Lusk recaps Creighton, freshmen speak to media

in other news
Purdue tastes loss, Painter 'We need to fix things.'
Purdue's offense found points, but the defense fell behind. What does Purdue need to fix?
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 10
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 10.
Quick thoughts - Purdue 87, Creighton 93(Exhibition Game)
Purdue loses an exhibition road game despite Braden Smith going off for 31 points.
Purdue volleyball swept in sold-out Mackey matchup
Purdue was swept Saturday in its final game in Mackey Arena.
How to watch Purdue at Creighton exhibition game
Find out where to watch Purdue take on Creighton on the road.
Paul Lusk filled in for Matt Painter at Purdue's media session Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's exhibition against Grand Valley State. Lusk said his team learned a lot from its exhibition game against Creighton over the weekend, and has quite a bit to learn – particularly defensively.
Tuesday was also the first chance of the season for freshman to speak with reporters, and CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris and Daniel Jacobsen shared their areas of growth and early experiences as Purdue flips the page toward the regular season.
See everything said on Tuesday :
