GoldandBlack - Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on the Big Ten's postponement

Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on the Big Ten's postponement
It was a difficult, emotional day for Purdue and all Its Big Ten peers, as the league announced the postponement of all fall sports, with the hope of playing in the spring.
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm certainly was among those who felt the weight of the news.
He discussed it Tuesday afternoon.
See what he had to say here in this video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.