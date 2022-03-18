Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter and players on the win over Yale
MILWAUKEE — Purdue rolled through Round 1 at the NCAA Tournament, routing Yale 78-56.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in this video, provided by the NCAA.
