Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Saint Peter's, more
PHILADELPHIA — Prior to meeting Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16 on Friday night, Purdue spent part of Thursday handling its various media responsibilities.
Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey met with the media for the Boilermakers' press conference.
See what they had to say here in this video, provided by the NCAA.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.