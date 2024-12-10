Advertisement
Published Dec 10, 2024
VIDEO: Purdue head coach Barry Odom introductory press conference
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

New Purdue football head coach Barry Odom was officially announced by Mike Bobinski and company on Tuesday morning in Mackey Arena.

Odom and Bobinski spoke about the vision they have for the program moving forward, NIL and revenue sharing, and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement