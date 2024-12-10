VIDEO: Purdue head coach Barry Odom introductory press conference

New Purdue football head coach Barry Odom was officially announced by Mike Bobinski and company on Tuesday morning in Mackey Arena.
Odom and Bobinski spoke about the vision they have for the program moving forward, NIL and revenue sharing, and more.
New Purdue football head coach Barry Odom was officially announced by Mike Bobinski and company on Tuesday morning in Mackey Arena.
Odom and Bobinski spoke about the vision they have for the program moving forward, NIL and revenue sharing, and more.
Braden Smith puts up historic numbers, team reverses rebounding in second half to win
Braden Smith and TKR shine as Purdue picks up its first Big Ten win.
Caleb Furst hasn't always had it easy at Purdue. He's still smiling, and playing, nonetheless.
The Boilermakers found their man. Barry Odom will leave his post at UNLV to become Purdue's head football coach.
Purdue looks to rebound at home against Maryland
Braden Smith puts up historic numbers, team reverses rebounding in second half to win
Braden Smith and TKR shine as Purdue picks up its first Big Ten win.
Caleb Furst hasn't always had it easy at Purdue. He's still smiling, and playing, nonetheless.