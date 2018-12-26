VIDEO: Purdue in Nashville after Dec. 26 practice
Following Purdue's practice on Wednesday morning, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore and center Kirk Barron spoke to media.
QB coach Brian Brohm
WR Rondale Moore
Center Kirk Barron
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.