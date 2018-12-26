Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 14:55:15 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Purdue in Nashville after Dec. 26 practice

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following Purdue's practice on Wednesday morning, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore and center Kirk Barron spoke to media.

QB coach Brian Brohm

WR Rondale Moore

Center Kirk Barron

