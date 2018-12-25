Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-25 15:57:17 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Purdue's Christmas Day practice in Nashville

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

After Purdue's first practice in Nashville, wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard, quarterback David Blough and linebacker Markus Bailey spoke to media on Christmas Day.

WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

QB David Blough

LB Markus Bailey

{{ article.author_name }}