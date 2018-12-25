VIDEO: Purdue's Christmas Day practice in Nashville
After Purdue's first practice in Nashville, wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard, quarterback David Blough and linebacker Markus Bailey spoke to media on Christmas Day.
WR coach JaMarcus Shephard
QB David Blough
LB Markus Bailey
