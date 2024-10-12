VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Boilermakers press conferences after Illinois loss

in other news
Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Illinois
Three burning questions for Purdue football ahead of Saturday's rivalry game against Illinois in Champaign.
Sawyer Anderson explains why he remains committed to Purdue
Despite four commits backtracking on their respective pledges, 2025 QB Sawyer Anderson remains committed to Purdue
2025 three-star OL Takhiyan Whitset decommits from Purdue
Another commit has backed off their Purdue pledge, 2025 three-star offensive lineman Takhiyan Whitset.
VIDEO: Purdue women’s basketball 10/9 media availability
A quartet of Boilermakers met with the media before Wednesday’s preseason practice.
Purdue lacks wins, still has energy
Boilermakers are holding onto their intensity, even after a Saturday thrashing at Wisconsin.
Following Purdue's 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois on Saturday night, head coach Ryan Walters, along with players Ryan Browne, Devin Mockobee, Max Klare and Will Heldt spoke to the media.
