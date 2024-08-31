Advertisement
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Hudson Card and more talk after Indiana State win
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
On the heels of Purdue's 49-0 stomping of Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, head coach Ryan Walters, quarterback Hudson Card, rush end Will Heldt, safety Dillon Thieneman and wide receiver Leland Smith spoke to the media.

