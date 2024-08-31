On the heels of Purdue's 49-0 stomping of Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, head coach Ryan Walters, quarterback Hudson Card, rush end Will Heldt, safety Dillon Thieneman and wide receiver Leland Smith spoke to the media.
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s season-opener
Purdue commit Luke Ertel talks to Boiler Upload about his decision, fit with the Boilermakers and more.
2026 three-star guard Luke Ertel announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X on Tuesday evening.
Why did Purdue move its only proven pass rusher inside? Seemingly because it will help both Kydran Jenkins and his team.
Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins and running back/returner Elijah Jackson speak to the media ahead of Indiana State game
