Making sense of Purdue's big men

Making sense of Purdue's big men

For the first time in a long time, Purdue's bigs are more mystery than All-American. How will it play out?

 Casey Bartley
What to watch for in Purdue's exhibition vs. Creighton

What to watch for in Purdue's exhibition vs. Creighton

Boiler Upload breaks down what to look for during Purdue's exhibition matchup with Creighton on Saturday night.

 Dub Jellison
Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)

Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)

Painter, Berg, and Furst talk preparing for Creighton and the season ahead.

 Casey Bartley
Matt Painter previews Purdue's exhibition against Creighton

Matt Painter previews Purdue's exhibition against Creighton

Purdue head coach Matt Painter discusses Purdue's upcoming exhibition against Creighton.

 Dub Jellison
Purdue's positional midterm report card at bye week

Purdue's positional midterm report card at bye week

Boiler Upload hands out grades for each position group during Purdue's bye week.

 Dub Jellison

Published Oct 28, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane, pre-Northwestern
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
@DubJellison

On the heels of the bye week, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane held their weekly press conferences on Monday afternoon, talking about the Boilermakers' quarterback situation, plan for the rest of the season and upcoming game against Northwestern.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
