VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Purdue players on 45-0 Ohio State loss
It is a very busy weekend for Purdue sports.
Purdue is set for yet another tall task on Saturday afternoon when traveling to No. 2 Ohio State for Big Noon Kickoff.
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s Big Noon Kickoff clash with Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.
Purdue has already gone up against a few different defensive philosophies to start the season. Creighton featured a
Freshman guard CJ Cox has made a role for himself since coming to Purdue in an unusual way.
It is a very busy weekend for Purdue sports.
Purdue is set for yet another tall task on Saturday afternoon when traveling to No. 2 Ohio State for Big Noon Kickoff.
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s Big Noon Kickoff clash with Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.