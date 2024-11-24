VIDEO: Shereka Wright, Katie Gearlds talk emotional homecoming

It's likely that nothing could have stopped tears from being from shed after Purdue's Sunday afternoon win over UT Arlington. That's because of who was on the visitors' sideline.





Shereka Wright, the only three-time All-American in Purdue women's basketball history, returned to Mackey Arena for the first time in 20 years, now as head coach of the Mavericks. She was honored before the game with a video tribute and standing ovation.





After the game was over, more words were said about Wright's career and relationship with the program than Xs and Os, as both coaches were visibly emotional.



Here's everything from postgame interviews after Purdue's 73-55 win:

