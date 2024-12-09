VIDEO: Volleyball team previews NCAA Regional

Purdue volleyball will soon travel to the Louisville regional ahead of the team's Sweet Sixteen matchup against the hosting Louisville Cardinals Thursday.



No. 4-seeded Purdue (27-6) will have an uphill battle to reach the program's first-ever Final Four, also held in Louisville, against a No. 1-seed Cardinals squad (27-5) that will enjoy home advantage as long as it stays alive in the tournament field.

Purdue has gathered plenty of steam heading into regionals weekend; it hasn't lost since Nov. 21 and dispensed both its tournament opponents in 3-0 sweeps.

Head coach Dave Shondell said his team has improved greatly since losing three of four matches in late September – sophomore outside hitter Chloe Chicoine called it a "come to Jesus moment."



Time will tell if Purdue's passing and serving has improved enough to pull an upset or two.

Hear everything Shondell, Chicoine and senior libero Ali Hornung said Monday ahead of their matchup with the Cardinals:

