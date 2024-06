Purdue men's basketball is back on campus, sans Gicarri Harris, who is working out with the Mexican National Team as it attempts to qualify for the Olympics. Thursday was another day for media and coach Painter had plenty to say. He has an update on how the freshmen are integrating themselves with the estblished core.

He also spoke on the Kanon Catchings situation after the former Purdue commit switched to BYU at the last minute.