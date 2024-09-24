VIDEO: Yanni Karlaftis & De’Nylon Morrissette pre-Nebraska interviews

Following Tuesday’s practice in West Lafayette, Purdue linebacker Yanni Karlaftis and wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette meet with the media to discuss issues on both sides of the ball and upcoming game against Nebraska.
Boiler Upload offers its morning after takeaways from Purdue's 38-21 loss to Oregon State on Saturday night.
Purdue loses its second straight in a poor road performance against Oregone State.
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Oregon State.
Boiler Upload chats with BeaversEdge publisher Brenden Slaughter about Oregon State ahead of Saturday.
Volleyball faces a very tough weekend.
