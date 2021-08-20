 Purdue football | Fineran | Ansell | punter | kicker
Videos: Ansell, Fineran and other Purdue kickers and punters

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue punter Jack Ansell, kicker Mitchell Fineran, kicker Ben Freehill, kicker Edward Dellinger, punter Brendan Cropsey and punter Zac Collins talk about their development after practice on Friday.

