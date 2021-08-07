 Purdue football | O'Connell | Plummer | Burton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-07 17:45:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Plummer, O'Connell, Burton and Alaimo

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue quarterbacks Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell, Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo meet the media after Saturday's practice, the second of training camp

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}