Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers suffered its second consecutive loss on Friday night, falling to Wisconsin in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue's head coach identified the Boilermakers' poor start as one of the key factors that led to the defeat.

"Obviously came out super flat, which was surprising to me just given the history of that game in particular and what was at stake, and in the weeks preparation leading up to kick off. Then came out at halftime and started the way I thought we would have started the game," Walters said.

Wisconsin got out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter before ultimately holding a 21-3 advantage going into halftime, which was too deep a hole for the Boilermakers to dig themselves out of. A third quarter surge helped Purdue cut the lead to just 10 in the third quarter as Hudson Card and the offense hit their stride, but the Badgers' lead proved to be too much to overcome.

Slow starts mixed with inconsistency have been the Achilles heel of this Purdue team through four games of the Ryan Walters era, failing to put together a complete performance yet this season. Walters shared that the Boilermakers are the first half team that found themselves down three scores and the second half team that clawed its way back into the contest.

The key will be getting Purdue to a place where its that third quarter team all the time.

"If we choose to consistently be who we were post halftime which was aggressive and competitive and all the things that you want in a competition, then we have a chance to be a good football team. If we don't, if we are cautious and try to feel the game out with the rest of the schedule that we play, it's gonna be hard to win a game," Walters said.

Purdue now sits at 1-3 and 0-1 in Big Ten play, stuck with the worst record in the conference through four weeks. As Walters has said all along, he and the Boilermakers aren't panicking, but the group needs to find fixes for several issues and find them fast.

"You don't want to panic with this start, but you definitely want to urgently fix the things that you need to fix. So, we're doing that currently right now. You know, not wholesale changes, but like tweaks here and there to continue to improve the program," Walters said.

Walters did reference that he thinks his team has improved in its understanding of the scheme and limiting mental errors. The Boilermakers' head coach also pointed to the grueling schedule to start the year, which features the three teams Purdue has lost to holding a combined record of 11-1.

Ryan Walters and company have put the early year struggles in the past and now shift their focus to rivalry week in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers will take on Illinois for the Cannon Trophy game on Saturday.