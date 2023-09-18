Walters, Purdue ready to make necessary adjustments after 1-2 start
Purdue's loss to Syracuse on Saturday was frustrating for the Boilermakers in many ways. The Orange are 3-0 for a reason, but Ryan Walters' group had a chance to pick up a big time win in Ross-Ade Stadium, but beat itself with a myriad of miscues that cost the Boilermakers it’s first home win of the season.
The biggest issues came in regards to ball security, as Hudson Card and the Purdue offense coughed it up seven times and had an interception in the 35-20 loss. The Boilermakers hadn't turned the ball over once through the prior two games,
"We teach covering up the ball a certain way when you're in traffic and that really led to putting the ball ground seven times. We're fortunate to only lose three of them, but you can't win a ball game against a quality opponent when you turn the ball over four times, especially in the red area like we did," Walters said.
Walters also shared that Purdue already has practice periods dedicated to ball security throughout the week, but will emphasize it even further moving forward.
Card had an uncharacteristically poor game holding onto the football, accounting for four of Purdue's fumbles and the first half interception. While the turnovers became the story of the game, and deservedly so, Walters felt that his starting quarterback is getting more comfortable with the Boilermakers.
"I thought this was the most comfortable he looked---We moved the ball up and down the field all night. Really, just had the four turnovers and also those turnovers came in costly areas of the field and costly moments," Walters said. "I think he is is becoming comfortable with his receiving corps and then they're comfortable with him. So, I think that we would all be feeling a lot different right now if we didn't have the turnovers."
His 323 passing yards were a career-high on Saturday night and Card also completed a season-high 70% of his passes. Purdue's pass catchers were a big part in that, as five players had four or more receptions and four receivers had 49 or more yards through the air.
Redshirt junior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen had the best outing of his college career, hauling in 10 catches for 114 yards while TJ Sheffield and Deion Burks combined for 10 catches and 100 yards between the two.
The other killer in the loss was penalties, with the Boilermakers getting flagged 11 times for 127 yards, both season-highs. Purdue had been penalized 11 times for 82 yards collectively against Fresno State and Virginia Tech. Syracuse was also penalized nine times for over 100 yards in the matchup, which points to the referees having a tight whistle on Saturday.
Purdue's head coach addressed the penalty issues, sharing that some calls could have gone either way, like the pair of pass interference calls that went against the Boilermakers late in the game, while others are inexcusable.
"Some of them are our bang-bang plays, some of them could go either way. So don't wanna to overreact but---pre snap penalties will kill you. But the ones that are in competition when you're competing for a ball or a holding call on the offensive line that could or could not be thrown. You know, you don't want to overreact to those," Walters said.
The Boilermakers' struggles in short yardage scenarios also impacted the offense for a third consecutive week. Graham Harrell's unit has been driving the ball down the field, but have been unable to capitalize when it counts. Purdue is tied for 105th in red zone scoring percentage this season.
After having three games to see how his team performed in those scenarios, Walters shared that his aggressiveness when it comes to going for it on fourth down could change moving forward.
"We got three games of logged information that definitely will change my approach on when to and when not to go for it," Walters said on Monday.
Despite some of the issues that have plagued the Boilermakers through the first three games of the Ryan Walters era, the rookie head coach is still confident in his team's ability and expects improvements to happen as the year progresses.
"No need to push the panic button right now, but definitely need to continue to grow and continue to improve, which I think this team will do as as the year goes on," Walters said.
The Boilermakers will have to dust themselves off rather quickly and get ready for another game opponent on a short week as Wisconsin comes to town in Purdue's Big Ten opener on Friday night.
Walters believes it's important to keep a short memory, but it's even more critical with the upcoming gauntlet the Boilermakers will face.
"You got to have a short memory on all of them, but in particular this one, just because of the the schedule that lies ahead," Walters said.
It's been a long time since a Purdue team has defeated Wisconsin, with the last Boilermaker victory in the all-time series coming in October of 2003. Head coach Ryan Walters hadn't even made it to his alma mater of Colorado at that time as a player.
Walters didn't want to put too much stock into the long winless streak against the Badgers, but does intend on using it as a source of motivation for his program heading into Friday night's tilt.
"Each season and each game has its own lifespan. So, you can't can't dwell on that fact, but at the same time you want to recognize it to use it as added motivation," Walters said. "If we want to get to where we want to go as a program, that's the school that we're gonna have to beat year in and year out."
The 2023 version of Wisconsin isn't the same one the Big Ten has seen in recent memory, however. New head coach Luke Fickell has looked to change the identify of the Badgers on both sides of the ball, but the offensive mindset has been the biggest shift in philosophy.
Fickell brought in Phil Longo as his new offensive coordinator from North Carolina, who has introduced the Air Raid offense to Madison this season. Walters has faced off with Wisconsin during his career, but shared some thoughts on just how much the offensive scheme has changed.
"Schematically way different. You know, Wisconsin as you think of them the last however many years has been super run heavy and used the multiple tight ends and controlling the clock," Walters said. "Phil Longo is not that--- a lot more similar style to the way we play offensively."
While the scheme may have changed, Wisconsin still has its patented running backs that are difference makers out of the backfield in Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. That duo has combined for 522 yards and eight touchdowns through the Badgers' first three games this season.
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai hasn't had the same success as he did with SMU previously, but the transfer quarterback has been sound over the last two weeks for Fickell and company.
The Wisconsin defense has also undergone some changes under new leadership, but has proved to be as successful as in years past. The Badgers are in the top 40 in points allowed per game and forced five takeaways in the week three win over Georgia Southern.
The Fickell-led Badgers pose yet another tough test for the Boilermakers who have a loaded schedule in Ryan Walters' first year in West Lafayette. Walters gave Fickell credit for his coaching resume and shared that Wisconsin will be the same team in terms of discipline and physicality as its always been.
"We'll definitely have challenges. His teams are well coached and they play with an edge and are disciplined and physical and they compete at a high level."