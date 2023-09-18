Purdue's loss to Syracuse on Saturday was frustrating for the Boilermakers in many ways. The Orange are 3-0 for a reason, but Ryan Walters' group had a chance to pick up a big time win in Ross-Ade Stadium, but beat itself with a myriad of miscues that cost the Boilermakers it’s first home win of the season.

The biggest issues came in regards to ball security, as Hudson Card and the Purdue offense coughed it up seven times and had an interception in the 35-20 loss. The Boilermakers hadn't turned the ball over once through the prior two games,

"We teach covering up the ball a certain way when you're in traffic and that really led to putting the ball ground seven times. We're fortunate to only lose three of them, but you can't win a ball game against a quality opponent when you turn the ball over four times, especially in the red area like we did," Walters said.

Walters also shared that Purdue already has practice periods dedicated to ball security throughout the week, but will emphasize it even further moving forward.

Card had an uncharacteristically poor game holding onto the football, accounting for four of Purdue's fumbles and the first half interception. While the turnovers became the story of the game, and deservedly so, Walters felt that his starting quarterback is getting more comfortable with the Boilermakers.

"I thought this was the most comfortable he looked---We moved the ball up and down the field all night. Really, just had the four turnovers and also those turnovers came in costly areas of the field and costly moments," Walters said. "I think he is is becoming comfortable with his receiving corps and then they're comfortable with him. So, I think that we would all be feeling a lot different right now if we didn't have the turnovers."

His 323 passing yards were a career-high on Saturday night and Card also completed a season-high 70% of his passes. Purdue's pass catchers were a big part in that, as five players had four or more receptions and four receivers had 49 or more yards through the air.

Redshirt junior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen had the best outing of his college career, hauling in 10 catches for 114 yards while TJ Sheffield and Deion Burks combined for 10 catches and 100 yards between the two.

The other killer in the loss was penalties, with the Boilermakers getting flagged 11 times for 127 yards, both season-highs. Purdue had been penalized 11 times for 82 yards collectively against Fresno State and Virginia Tech. Syracuse was also penalized nine times for over 100 yards in the matchup, which points to the referees having a tight whistle on Saturday.

Purdue's head coach addressed the penalty issues, sharing that some calls could have gone either way, like the pair of pass interference calls that went against the Boilermakers late in the game, while others are inexcusable.

"Some of them are our bang-bang plays, some of them could go either way. So don't wanna to overreact but---pre snap penalties will kill you. But the ones that are in competition when you're competing for a ball or a holding call on the offensive line that could or could not be thrown. You know, you don't want to overreact to those," Walters said.

The Boilermakers' struggles in short yardage scenarios also impacted the offense for a third consecutive week. Graham Harrell's unit has been driving the ball down the field, but have been unable to capitalize when it counts. Purdue is tied for 105th in red zone scoring percentage this season.

After having three games to see how his team performed in those scenarios, Walters shared that his aggressiveness when it comes to going for it on fourth down could change moving forward.

"We got three games of logged information that definitely will change my approach on when to and when not to go for it," Walters said on Monday.

Despite some of the issues that have plagued the Boilermakers through the first three games of the Ryan Walters era, the rookie head coach is still confident in his team's ability and expects improvements to happen as the year progresses.

"No need to push the panic button right now, but definitely need to continue to grow and continue to improve, which I think this team will do as as the year goes on," Walters said.