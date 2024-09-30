PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Walters: 'We haven't played complimentary football'

Purdue Boilermakers offensive coordinator Graham Harrell watches as Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) prepares to throw the ball during a fall practice. (Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Israel Schuman • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@ischumanwrites
I grew up watching Purdue sports, and now I get to write about them after finding my passion for journalism at Purdue's student paper, the Exponent.

Ryan Walters said he told Graham Harrell that Purdue football would move on without him Sunday afternoon, after Walters had time to think through his team's loss the day before.

"It was not easy," Walters said Monday. "I feel like if I didn't do anything right now, it would be kind of like waving a white flag on the season."

Walters believes his team is better than what it's shown so far, starting with senior quarterback Hudson Card, who when Walters Purdue plucked him from the transfer portal in a black Mercedes had realistic hopes at a professional future. So far this season, he's been captaining a sinking offense that's fourth from last in the Big Ten in scoring.

Easy throws haven't been there for Card, and neither have matchup advantages with players of all positions.

"We haven't played complimentary football, and that's why I made the decision," Walters said.


In Harrell's stead, offensive analyst and former Ben Davis high school football coach Jason Simmons will oversee the offense. The partnership between Card and Simmons won't differ drastically from Harrell and Card's unit. Rather than what Walters called "wholesale changes," the new offense will be the result of doing more of what Walters likes, and pulling the dial back on what he doesn't.

"I think we're doing a good job running the football," Walters said. "Just, we're not as explosive as I think we can be."

On Saturday, Purdue's defense held Nebraska to 0 first half points and just 7 through three quarters. The offense, though, could only muster a field goal before a garbage time touchdown sent the score to 28-10 in a game where Purdue took the first lead for the only time in September.

Like on Saturday, Purdue's offense hasn't delivered knockout punches when given the chance this year. The week before Nebraska, against Oregon State, it was gifted good field position by a defensive stop and fumbled on its first drive.

Walters gave another example of complimentary football: "If it's a long drive that the defense has been on the field for, you know, it's probably not the wisest thing to go fast in the next drive, right?" he said. "So offense and defense working together to try to win a ballgame."

The second-year head coach said the response has been positive in the face of the change, something he credits to the trust his honesty has bought him from his players and staff.

"I'm looking forward to this work week," he said. "Looking forward to playing a good Wisconsin football team."

