It’s no secret: Purdue has to run the ball better in 2020.

Much of the onus is on the offensive line, which needs to become more physical and consistent. But the running backs also can do their part to improve the rushing game.

"There's a few things that we've really focused on this offseason," said running backs coach Chris Barclay after practice on Tuesday. "We pride ourselves on being great trash runners. We've studied a lot of video of a lot of successful backs in the league, around the country in the NFL ... "

Barclay says the three areas of study have been:

• Getting yards after contact.

• Winning one-on one match-ups.

• Creating when there's not room in the backfield.

"We really have been harping on those three areas big-time this offseason," said Barclay, "showing them a lot of examples of success. And I think they've really taken it to heart ... "

Barclay has some proven options at his disposal with sophomore King Doerue and junior Zander Horvath leading the way. Is there a pecking order?

"We feel good about Zander and King right now," said Barclay. "Just where those guys are from an experience standpoint and a knowledge-base standpoint. I think the game is starting to slow down for both of them because last year was really both of their first year really playing.



Barclay added: "The best guy will play. I like to ride the hot hand."



The good news: Purdue returns 935 of the 999 yards rushing (93.6 percent) it gained in 2019. The bad news? Purdue failed to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612), as the Boilermakers ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg). That was 44 yards lower than the No. 13 rushing team in the Big Ten (Michigan State, 127.15 ypg).

Doerue led the team in rushing in 2019 with 451 yards on 130 carries. He also scored five TDs. Doerue showed nice hands out of the backfield, catching 20 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He got his baptism-by-fire because of injuries to seniors Tario Fuller and Richie Worship. Baclay needs Doerue to step up.

"Last year was more of a learning experience for him," said Barclay. "As a young guy coming in and starting eight games as a true freshman, there were a lot of things going very fast for him. And he had to learn on the fly.

"I told him: 'Look, man, this is Year Two. This is Chapter Two. The game should be slowing down for you. You should feel a lot more comfortable making plays and playing your game. Don't try to be somebody that you're not. Be comfortable in your own skin and play your game, son, because he's a good player."

Barclay thought the 5-10, 220-pound Doerue often was thinking too much and stagnant at times.

"Last year was a great experience," said Doerue. "I learned a whole lot. Coming from high school, the game speed changes. But I'm getting it. Having the opportunity to play last season gave me more experience and adjusted to game speed ...

"I just went out there and gave it my best. It wasn't all perfect. It wasn't all bad, either. I just kept pushing and doing what was best for the team."