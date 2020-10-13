Wanted: More production from the Purdue running backs
MORE: Training camp coverage
It’s no secret: Purdue has to run the ball better in 2020.
Much of the onus is on the offensive line, which needs to become more physical and consistent. But the running backs also can do their part to improve the rushing game.
"There's a few things that we've really focused on this offseason," said running backs coach Chris Barclay after practice on Tuesday. "We pride ourselves on being great trash runners. We've studied a lot of video of a lot of successful backs in the league, around the country in the NFL ... "
Barclay says the three areas of study have been:
• Getting yards after contact.
• Winning one-on one match-ups.
• Creating when there's not room in the backfield.
"We really have been harping on those three areas big-time this offseason," said Barclay, "showing them a lot of examples of success. And I think they've really taken it to heart ... "
Barclay has some proven options at his disposal with sophomore King Doerue and junior Zander Horvath leading the way. Is there a pecking order?
"We feel good about Zander and King right now," said Barclay. "Just where those guys are from an experience standpoint and a knowledge-base standpoint. I think the game is starting to slow down for both of them because last year was really both of their first year really playing.
Barclay added: "The best guy will play. I like to ride the hot hand."
The good news: Purdue returns 935 of the 999 yards rushing (93.6 percent) it gained in 2019. The bad news? Purdue failed to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612), as the Boilermakers ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg). That was 44 yards lower than the No. 13 rushing team in the Big Ten (Michigan State, 127.15 ypg).
Doerue led the team in rushing in 2019 with 451 yards on 130 carries. He also scored five TDs. Doerue showed nice hands out of the backfield, catching 20 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He got his baptism-by-fire because of injuries to seniors Tario Fuller and Richie Worship. Baclay needs Doerue to step up.
"Last year was more of a learning experience for him," said Barclay. "As a young guy coming in and starting eight games as a true freshman, there were a lot of things going very fast for him. And he had to learn on the fly.
"I told him: 'Look, man, this is Year Two. This is Chapter Two. The game should be slowing down for you. You should feel a lot more comfortable making plays and playing your game. Don't try to be somebody that you're not. Be comfortable in your own skin and play your game, son, because he's a good player."
Barclay thought the 5-10, 220-pound Doerue often was thinking too much and stagnant at times.
"Last year was a great experience," said Doerue. "I learned a whole lot. Coming from high school, the game speed changes. But I'm getting it. Having the opportunity to play last season gave me more experience and adjusted to game speed ...
"I just went out there and gave it my best. It wasn't all perfect. It wasn't all bad, either. I just kept pushing and doing what was best for the team."
Which way to the beach?
Zander Horvath has muscles on top of his muscles.
"That's hard to do," said running backs coach Chris Barclay. "I told him when he's done playing ball, he needs to go be a swimsuit model of something ... In my next life, I want to look like him."
Horvath and his bulging biceps could be in line for a bigger role. The 6-3, 230-pound junior is a former walk-on who last time we saw him was blasting Indiana for 164 yards rushing on 23 carries with two TDs, averaging 7.1 yards per tote. Horvath also made four grabs for 24 yards. He ended 2019 second on the team with 377 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns, while making 17 catches for 142 yards and a score.
"I've been working out every day since last year," said Horvath. "So I feel like I got a little bit (more muscles)."
Young and hungry
Redshirt freshman Da’Joun Hewitt is looking to forge a role. He brings a little speed and power to the equation. The 5-10, 205-pound Nashville native may need to step up in 2020 for fear of getting lost in the shuffle. Hewitt got his feet last year, playing in four games and rushing six times for nine yards with a reception.
"Da'Joun has been working at it ...," said running backs coach Chris Barclay. "We feel good about the room. We feel like we have a next-man-up-mentality."
The wraps are being taken off of touted true freshman Tarik Murphy. He arrived from Queens, N.Y., as one of the program’s most touted running backs in years, eschewing the likes of Oregon to ink with the Boilermakers. He could forge a role this fall. The 5-10, 215-pound Murphy is more bull than blazer.
"He's a talented guy, " said Barclay. "He came here with a lot of accolades and all those things. He showed early on he has really, really exceptional hands. He runs good routes, and that's coming from his receiving background at his high school."
Barclay says Murphy is a quick leaner who is "very polished at this age" but still has work to do.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.