Published Oct 16, 2024
WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup
Dub Jellison
Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media about Browne taking over as quarterback, newfound life for the offense and previewing Oregon.

