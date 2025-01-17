Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 17, 2025
Way-too-early 2025 Purdue football depth chart: Offense
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

With the portal additions almost done for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers in the winter cycle, the attention now begins to turn toward spring practice in a couple of months in West Lafayette. Purdue have the opportunity to mold its roster on the field for the first time this spring as Odom and company begin their work with the Boilermakers.

Boiler Upload takes a look at what a potential way-too-early depth chart could look like for the Boilermakers on the heels of a busy portal period, starting on the offensive side of the ball.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement