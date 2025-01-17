Way-too-early 2025 Purdue football depth chart: Offense

With the portal additions almost done for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers in the winter cycle, the attention now begins to turn toward spring practice in a couple of months in West Lafayette. Purdue have the opportunity to mold its roster on the field for the first time this spring as Odom and company begin their work with the Boilermakers.

Boiler Upload takes a look at what a potential way-too-early depth chart could look like for the Boilermakers on the heels of a busy portal period, starting on the offensive side of the ball.