One of Purdue's two forwards in the class of 2024 has signed her NLI, as Kendall Puryear made things official on Wednesday morning. The Missouri native was the first of three commitments in the class for Katie Gearlds and company in March.

"I don't know if you've met Katie Geralds before, but her personality, the way she coaches, that was it," Puryear told Boiler Upload after her commitment. "I went down there, and it was just an instant connection. Like they're a family I could have away from home."

Puryear chose the Boilermakers over other offers from Missouri, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. She is unranked by ESPN and Prospects Nation in the class of 2024.

Starring for Blue Springs South High School, Puryear is coming off a standout junior campaign last season, averaging 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. She also had the second highest shooting percentage in the state (58%) and was 16th in scoring average in 2022-2023.