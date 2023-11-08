WBB Early Signing Period: Purdue signs forward Kendall Puryear
One of Purdue's two forwards in the class of 2024 has signed her NLI, as Kendall Puryear made things official on Wednesday morning. The Missouri native was the first of three commitments in the class for Katie Gearlds and company in March.
"I don't know if you've met Katie Geralds before, but her personality, the way she coaches, that was it," Puryear told Boiler Upload after her commitment. "I went down there, and it was just an instant connection. Like they're a family I could have away from home."
Puryear chose the Boilermakers over other offers from Missouri, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. She is unranked by ESPN and Prospects Nation in the class of 2024.
Starring for Blue Springs South High School, Puryear is coming off a standout junior campaign last season, averaging 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. She also had the second highest shooting percentage in the state (58%) and was 16th in scoring average in 2022-2023.
Puryear is a more traditional post player, playing with her back to the basket where she can use her 6'2" frame and strength to her advantage. She is still developing an outside game, finding more comfort in shooting midrange jumpers and is 2-6 on three point field goals during her career.
The newest Boilermaker feels like Purdue's system plays to her strengths, which was another big part in why she has her sights set on West Lafayette ahead of next season.
"Purdue's the perfect school for the position I want to be. I feel like Purdue plays a more inside-out game, and that's kind of what I'm good at. If I get the ball inside, and I'm stuck, or I can't get a shot off, then I can kick it back out to good guards, and we have some good guards coming in," Puryear said this spring.
Puryear figures to play the five when she joins the Boilermakers in 2024, where she could receive a solid role in the front court as a freshman. Purdue is also set to return Mila Reynolds, Mary Ashley Stevenson and Alaina Harper, with Caitlyn Harper out of eligibility. Senior Madison Layden could also return for Katie Gearlds as she has one more season of eligibility remaining.
Joining Puryear in the class is fellow forward Lana McCarthy, who is expected to play the four where the two could potentially form a solid duo in the post.