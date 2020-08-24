GoldandBlack - Week 1: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results

Week 1: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results
Terrell caught four passes for 40 yards in Brownsburg's 38-7 win at Ben Davis.
Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.
Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.
Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike rush for 222 yards in a 26-24 win over Zionsville.
Jones opens Sept. 4 vs. Edgewater.
Griffin High School opens its season Sept. 4 vs. Spalding.
Pulaski County High School opens its season Friday night vs. Wayne County.
Provided the state of New York gives the go-ahead to high school football, Iona Prep opens Sept. 12 vs. Cardinal Hayes.
The state of Illinois has pushed its season back to spring. Jackson will play his senior season then.
The state of Michigan has pushed its season back to spring. Burks will skip his senior season at Belleville High School and enroll at Purdue in January.
CLASS OF 2022
Allen was 20-of-35 for 204 yards and a late TD throw in 3A Gibson Southern's 48-6 loss at 5A Columbus North.
“I’m thrilled to death with how our defense played,” North coach Tim Bless told the Columbus Republic. “I couldn’t have estimated that performance out of our defense. Hats off to Brady Allen. He’s legit. We haven’t seen an arm that strong in awhile. But our defensive pressure knocked him off his spot all night. He still stayed alive and made some throws, but I thought our secondary was excellent in coverage, and our linebackers did what they had to do.”
