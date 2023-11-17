The biggest thing this week is that Iowa can officially lock up the Big Ten West. A Hawkeye win over Illinoiss sends them to Indianapolis to face the Ohio State-Michigan winnner. That makes the conference race pretty straightforward, but an Iowa loss can throw the West into chaos. The 7-way ties is dead, but Purdue is the only team that cannot mathematically reach a tie for the conference lead.





#3 Michigan (10-0, 6-0) at Maryland (6-4, 2-4) Noon, FOX

It is another week of tremendous (self-inflicted) adversity for Michigan as they head to Maryland. The Terps at least finally broke their losing streak and got to bowl eligibility last week. That is probably not enough to stop Michigan from overcoming Tom Rinaldi weepy sonata levels of ADVERSITY. Michigan 45, Maryland 10

Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) #11 Penn State (8-2, 5-2) Noon, FS1

Penn State has once again cemented itself as the Big Ten's third best team. It did little to nothing in its two marquee games, but has had relatively little trouble in its other games. That should continue this week, as Rutgers didn't even score last week against Iowa. Penn State 31, Rutgers 13

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) at Indiana (3-7, 1-6) Noon, BTN

We have a battle for last place! The Hoosiers are favored in this one, and they haven't looked that bad in the last few weeks. Their offense had its best day of the season last week. This is a rivalry game too, as the Old Brass Spittoon is up for grabs. Indiana won it last year, and I think they keep it. Indiana 33, Michigan State 27

Purdue (3-7, 2-5) at Northwestern (5-5, 3-4) Noon, BTN

Purdue is another team coming off of its best game of the year, and I really like its chances it if can get an early lead. Northwestern announced this week that David Braun had the interim tag removed from his title, and he can deliver a surprising bowl game to Northwestern with another win. I think Purdue has momentum though. Purdue 31, Northwestern 24

Illinois (4-5, 2-4) at Iowa (7-2, 4-2) 3:30pm, FS1

We already know how this is going to go. Iowa will hit on exactly one offensive play and then rely on the defense. They lost their best defender in Cooper DeJean, however. He was an actual weapon to score defensively and an excellent punt returner. It is yet another race to 10 points, and the over/under is 31.5. Since this game was 9-6 last year, take the under. Iowa 13, Illinois 9

Minnesota (5-4, 3-3) at #2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) 4pm, BTN

The Gophers need a win to reach a bowl game. That means they will likely need to beat Wisconsin next week. After you give up 49 points to a previously punchless Purdue offense you're not walking into Columbus and winning. Ohio State 52, Minnesota 13

Nebraska (5-4, 3-4) at Wisconsin (5-4, 3-4) 7pm, NBC

When NBC made its TV deal with the Big Ten it was solely so it could broadcast a week 12 game between two mediocre Big Ten West teams fighting for bowl eligibility in the prime time slot. Both teams forgot to offense last week, too. How can you not tune in to this one? Wisconsin 13, Nebraska 10