GoldandBlack - Week 15: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results

Terrell's season is over. Week 12: Brownsburg fell to Carmel 21-7, ending its season. Terrell caught five passes for 33 yards. Week 11: Terrell caught three passes for 73 yards in Brownsburg's 34-31 win over rival Avon. Up next in regionals: Carmel. Week 10: Brownsburg did not play this weekend. Week 9: Brownsburg's game with Hamilton Southeastern was canceled. Week 8: Terrell caught eight passes for 97 yards in a 29-8 win over Noblesville. Week 7: Terrell went off in a 41-13 win at Zionsville, catching touchdown passes of 48, seven, two, nine and 30 yards and totaling 11 catches for 203 yards in addition to those five scores. Video here Week 6: Westfield dealt the Bulldogs their first loss, 43-42. Terrell caught four balls for 54 yards. Week 5: Brownsburg beat Fishers 42-6. Terrell caught three passes for 29 yards and completed a 16-yard pass. Week 4: Terrell caught six passes for 81 yards in Brownsburg's 47-29 win over rival Avon. Week 3: Terrell caught nine passes for 192 yards and touchdowns of 45 and 53 yards in Brownsburg's 35-7 win over Franklin Central. Week 2: Terrell caught one pass for 32 yards, drew one PI flag and returned two punts in Brownsburg's thrilling 30-24 overtime win over Cincinnati St. Xavier on ESPN2. More on the game here. Week 1: Terrell caught four passes for 40 yards in Brownsburg's 38-7 win at Ben Davis.

Alstott-VandeVanter's senior season is over. Week 14: Mooresville fell to Roncalli 42-14, ending its season. Week 13: Mooresville beat Evansville Central 37-34 to advance to semi-state. Week 12: Mooresville beat Martinsville 52-27 to win its sectional. Week 11: Mooresville beat East Central 36-28. Alstott-VandeVanter is back in the starting lineup after missing three games earlier with a knee injury. Up next in regional play: Martinsville. Week 10: Alstott-VandeVanter is back in Mooresville's starting lineup at right tackle. The Pioneers routed Madison 48-0 to open sectionals. Week 9: Alstott-VandeVanter returned from a knee injury after a three-game absence and started in Mooresville's 51-27 win over Perry Meridian. Week 8: Alstott-VandeVanter sat out his third straight game with a knee injury as Mooresville beat Martinsville 41-24. He hopes to return in a limited capacity this weekend vs. Perry Meridian. Week 7: Mooresville suffered its first loss of the season, 41-35 in overtime to Whiteland. Alstott-VandeVanter sat out his second straight game with a knee injury. Week 6: Alstott-VandeVanter is sidelined by a knee injury, sitting out 4A No. 1 Mooresville's 39-30 win over Franklin (video interview below) Week 5: Class 4A No. 1 Mooresville snapped a 10-game losing streak to Decatur Central, winning 20-14. Week 4: Mooresville's dominant run to open the season continued, as it beat Greenwood 41-13. Mooresville is No. 1 in Class 4A. “They’ve earned their ranking,” Greenwood coach Mike Campbell told the Daily Journal of VandeVanter (right tackle) and fellow Purdue recruit Zach Richards (right guard). “Certainly, they’re solid. Those two kids are good football players. There’s a reason they’ve been recruited to Purdue, because they’re Big Ten-type kids.” Week 3: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. (Some highlights from WANE in Fort Wayne below) Week 1: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.

Week 13: Mooresville fell to Roncalli 42-14, ending its season. Week 12: Mooresville beat Martinsville 52-27 to win its sectional. Week 11: Mooresville beat East Central 36-28. Up next In regional play: Martinsville. Week 10: Richards was back at right guard for Mooresville's rout of Madison, 48-0. Week 9: After three games at tackle in Alstott-VandeVanter's absence, Richards moved back to guard in Mooresville's 51-27 win over Perry Meridian. Week 8: Richards helped Mooresville to a 41-24 win over Martinsville. The projected guard has been playing tackle in Alstott-VandeVanter's absence. Week 7: Mooresville suffered its first loss of the season, 41-35 in overtime to Whiteland. Week 6: With Alstott-VandeVanter sidelined, Richards moved from right guard to right tackle and helped 4A No. 1 Mooresville's 39-30 win over Franklin. He also plays defensive tackle. (video interview below) Week 5: Class 4A No. 1 Mooresville snapped a 10-game losing streak to Decatur Central, winning 20-14. Week 4: Mooresville's dominant run to open the season continued, as it beat Greenwood 41-13. Week 3: Richards played right guard in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. Afterward, he and Alstott-VandeVanter met up with Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, one of Purdue's top 2022 in-state targets. Week 1: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.



Moussa's senior season is over. Week 11: Pike fell 38-22 to Carmel, ending its season. Week 10: Pike didn't play this weekend Week 9: Pike fell 31-7 to Lawrence North. (Video interview below.) Week 8: Pike fell 27-21 to North Central. Week 7: Pike fell to unbeaten Center Grove 57-14. Week 6: Pike fell 29-27 to Warren Central. Week 5: Pike beat Lawrence Central 41-0. Week 4: Pike lost a narrow outcome at Carmel 45-44. Week 3: Pike fell 48-24 at Ben Davis in the upstart Red Devils' first loss of the season. Week 2: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike beat Fishers 28-14 to improve to 2-0. Week 1: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike rush for 222 yards in a 26-24 win over Zionsville.

Week 10: Jones beat Zephyrhills 32-0. Smith made four tackles and broke up a pass. Week 9: Jones beat Hernando High School 39-0. Smith made four tackles and broke up two passes. Week 8: Jones' game this weekend was canceled due to COVID Week 7: Jones beat West Orange 33-21. Smith made three tackles and broke up three passes. Week 6: Jones' game against Chaminade-Madonna was canceled due to weather. Smith recorded six tackles and two PBUs before the game was called in the second quarter. Week 5: Jones beat Edgewater 31-13 in a marquee matchup between two top-ranked teams. Smith made three tackles. Week 4: Jones beat Wekiva 42-6. Smith recorded four tackles and broke up three passes. Week 3: Jones won at Lake Nona 49-10. Smith recorded six tackles and his second interception of the season. Week 2: Jones' game this weekend was called off. Week 1: Jones beat Bishop Moore 32-26. Smith recorded three tackles and a red-zone interception.

Calloway's season is over. Week 11: Calloway recorded an interception in Griffin's 14-10 win over Harris County. Week 10: Griffin beat Northgate 35-6. Calloway recorded one tackle. Week 9: Griffin fell 21-0 to Starr's Mill. Calloway recorded two tackles and intercepted a pass. Week 8: Griffin beat Northside 21-14. Calloway recorded a tackle for loss. Week 7: Griffin beat Whitewater 28-21. Calloway made two tackles. Week 6: Griffin beat McIntosh High School 38-7. Calloway recorded three tackles. Week 5: Calloway made one tackle in a 27-6 loss to Lovejoy. Week 4: Griffin didn't play this weekend. Week 3: Griffin lost at Peach County 54-14. Calloway made six tackles. Week 2: Griffin fell 45-6 to Georgia state power Lowndes. Calloway made four tackles. Week 1: Griffin High School beat Spalding 35-14. Calloway made four tackles.

Cox's season is over. Week 12: Pulaski County fell 35-14 to Southwestern in the district title game, ending its season. Cox made 17 tackles, three for loss. Week 11: Pulaski County beat North Laurel 33-12. Cox made 10 tackles, three of them for loss. Week 10: Pulaski County's game this weekend was canceled due to COVID-19. Week 9: Pulaski County's game this weekend was canceled due to COVID-19. Week 8: Pulaski County beat Tates Creek 42-19. Cox was held out of the game to rest before the playoffs. Week 7: Pulaski County beat Southwestern 15-12. Cox made 13 tackles, intercepted a pass and engineered the game-winning touchdown drive on offense, out of Wildcat formations, scoring with six seconds left. Cox finished with 50 rushing yards. Week 6: Pulaski County beat East Jessamine 36-13. Cox made 15 tackles and carried once for 31 yards on offense. Week 5: Pulaski County beat South Laurel 41-18. Cox recorded 17 tackles and scored rushing touchdowns of four, 20 and 13 yards. Week 4: Pulaski County routed South Laurel 58-32. Cox made 10 tackles before Pulaski pulled its starters and he sat out the second half. Week 3: Cox recorded 14 tackles in Pulaski County's 21-15 win over Whitley County. Cox also played tight end. Week 2: Pulaski County beat Madison Southern 21-15 on a late blocked punt. Cox recorded nine tackles and carried the ball on offense four times for 17 yards. Week 1: Pulaski County fell 33-13 to Belfry. Cox — playing middle linebacker — recorded 17 tackles.

Week 10: The Michigan high school season was put on hold, pushing unbeaten Belleville's game against unbeaten Cass Tech back at least three weeks. Week 9: Belleville beat Canton 53-29 in the district final. Burks caught a 34-yard touchdown. Week 8: Belleville beat Northville 34-0. No stats available. Belleville now meets unbeaten Canton in next weekend's district finals. Week 7: Belleville beat Plymouth 47-3. No stats available. Week 6: Belleville beat Livonia Churchhill 35-14 to improve to 6-0. No stats available. Week 5: Belleville beat Franklin 56-0. No stats available yet. Week 4: Belleville beat Westland Glenn 68-0. No stats available yet. Week 3: Belleville won its second 69-0 game in as many weeks, this time over Wayne Memorial. No stats available yet. Week 2: Burks caught touchdowns passes of 38 and nine yards in Belleville's 69-0 win over Fordson. Week 1: Belleville beat Livonia Stevenson 29-26. Burks caught around five passes for 100 yards.

Cedarburg's season is over. Week 7: Cedarburg fell to Hartford 24-16. Biber caught a 45-yard TD, finishing with two catches for 54 yards, along with one tackle on defense. Week 6: Cedarburg beat West Bend West 41-6. Biber carries eight times for 99 yards, caught an 11-yard TD and returned an interception 23 yards for an additional score. Week 5: Biber caught touchdown passes of 25 and 24 yards early in Cedarburg's 38-0 win over Nicolet. He finished with three catches for 68 yards. Week 4: Cedarburg won at West Bend East 35-22. Biber carried twice for two yards.

Week 13: Fordyce beat Gurdon 27-24. Cross carried 10 times for 62 yards and a TD and made six tackles on defense. He also returned an interception 50 yards and one kickoff 35 yards. Week 12: Fordyce beat Clarendon 49-6. Cross carried seven times for 64 yards and a touchdown and scored on a two-point conversion. Week 11: Fordyce won by forfeit over Earle. Week 10: Fordyce beat Bearden 56-6, to run its record to 10-0. Cross caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown and ran for two additional scores. He did lose a fumble. On defense, he recorded a tackle for loss, forced a fumble and broke up two passes. Week 9: Fordyce beat Hampton 62-0 to improve to 9-0. Cross ran five times for 87 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 73 yards and another score and completed a 33-yard pass. For the season, he's now rushed for 690 yards — averaging 9.6 per carry — and 14 touchdowns and caught 24 passes, averaging 26 yards per catch, and eight scores.

Week 7: Scotlandville fell to John Curtis Christian 34-14, Its first loss of the season. No stats available.

The state of New York has pushed its season back to spring. Sydnor will play his senior season then.

The state of Illinois has pushed its season back to spring. Jackson will play his senior season then.

CLASS OF 2022

Allen's junior season is over. Week 11: Gibson Southern fell to Southridge, 30-27, ending its season. No stats available yet. Week 10: Gibson Southern beat Heritage Hills 21-10 to open sectional play. Allen was 15-of-32 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown, and ran for his team's other two scores. Week 9: Gibson Southern beat Boonville 40-12. Allen was 22-of-33 passing for 402 yards, five touchdowns, with two interceptions. (Video below) Week 8: Gibson Southern beat Princeton 57-0. Allen was 10-of-18 passes in limited playing time, for 146 yards. Five of his 10 completions went for touchdowns. Week 7: In a 31-6 win over Calumet at Brownsburg Saturday, Allen was unofficially 18-of-36 passing for 177 yards, two touchdown passes, one interception and one touchdown run on a one-yard sneak. (Report) Video below. Week 6: Allen was 15-of-27 for 219 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Heritage Hills. Week 5: Allen threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for an additional score in Gibson Southern's 48-28 loss to unbeaten Southridge. Week 4: Gibson Southern beat Boonville 43-35. Allen completed 27-of-43 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns. (Highlights below) Week 3: Allen played only the first half of Gibson Southern's 49-0 win over Washington, completing 11-of-16 passes for 88 yards and four touchdowns. Week 2: Allen was 20-of-37 for 171 yards in 3A Gibson Southern's 24-7 loss at 5A Whiteland. Week 1: Allen was 20-of-35 for 204 yards and a late TD throw in 3A Gibson Southern's 48-6 loss at 6A Columbus North. “I’m thrilled to death with how our defense played,” North coach Tim Bless told the Columbus Republic. “I couldn’t have estimated that performance out of our defense. Hats off to Brady Allen. He’s legit. We haven’t seen an arm that strong in awhile. But our defensive pressure knocked him off his spot all night. He still stayed alive and made some throws, but I thought our secondary was excellent in coverage, and our linebackers did what they had to do.”