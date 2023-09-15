Week 3 Big Ten Picks
There is one conference game this week, but for the most part we will see much of the Big Ten finish up its three-game non-conference slate. That makes for some intriguing interconference matchups.
Let's zip through the week and make some quick picks for week 3 in the conference.
Friday
Virginia (0-2) at Maryland (2-0) 7pm, Fox Sports 1
It's an old ACC matchup, but one that Maryland is probably going to dominate. Virignia is not good and jsut lost to in-state James Madison. Maryland 38, Virginia 14
Saturday
#7 Penn State (2-0, 0-0) at Illinois (1-1, 0-0) Noon, FOX
The Nittany Lions have been very impressive so far. Illinois has not. The Illini are lucky to be 1-1 and the defense is a far cry from last year. Penn State 31, Illinois 14
Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium Noon, BTN
In case you missed the news, Indiana is giving away tickets to students in this while, all while Indiana bought its way out of the final two games in the proposed three game series. Look for Jeff Brohm to continue his run over the hoosiers. Louisville 34, Indiana 10
Georgia Southern (2-0) at Wisconsin (1-1) Noon, BTN
Georgia Southern ended Scott Frost's career by winning last season in Lincoln and a few years ago they pushed Minnesota to the brink in Minneapolis. This is one of those always dangerous Group of Five teams. Wisconsin 27, Georgia Southern 17
Minnesota (2-0) at #20 North Carolina (2-0) 3:30pm, ESPN
This is the second game of this week's pseudo-ACC-Big Ten Challenge and one of the more intriguing ones. A solid Tar Heel offense will test a good Minnesota defense. North Carolina 24, Minnesota 17
Northwestern (1-1) at #21 Duke (2-0) 3:30pm, ACC Network
Just a few miles down the road we have another ACC-Big Ten game. Northwestern finally won a game on this continnent, their first in nearly two years. I doubt they get a second this week. Duke 35, Northwestern 10
Western Michigan (1-1) at #25 Iowa (2-0) 3:30pm, BTN
Brian Ferentz enters this week six points underwater, and that is with the benefit of a defensive touchdown last week. This is his final chance to stack points before the Big Ten season, and Western Michigan gave up 42 in the first half at Syracuse last week. Iowa 28, Western Michigan 7
Virginia Tech (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0) 3:30pm, BTN
This is an interesting ACC-Big Ten Challenge game, as both teams really need this one for potential bowl eligibility. How the Hokies do against Rutgesrs will give us a better idea of how good the Purdue defense is. Rutgers 24, Virginia Tech 17
Western Kentucky (2-0) at #5 Ohio State (2-0) 4pm, FOX
Ohio State hits "Sim to Complete" on its opening three-game stretch. Ohio State 41, Western Kentcuky 10
#8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0) 5pm, Peacock
It's a good thing Michigna State has had a quiet week with absolutely no controversy whatsoever so it can concentrate on facing a top 10 opponents at home.
/touches earpiece.
Oh.
Washington 30, Michigan State 14
Bowling Green (1-1) #2 Michigan (2-0) 7:30pm, BTN
Michigan 45, Bowling Green 3
Syracuse (2-0) at Purdue (1-1) 7:30pm, NBC
Syracuse really hasn't played anyone, while Purdue has been battle tested in two games that have gone down to the final possession. Who does that benefit? I do think the Boilers looked much better in week two on defense, while the offense was still a little inconsistent. We will see some points in this one. Purdue 31, Syracuse 27
