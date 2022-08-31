Week One is here. Time to make the Big Ten picks.

*Penn State -3.5 at Purdue: Still a bit miffed this isn't a pick 'em. Give me Purdue and the points.



New Mexico State at Minnesota -35.6: Jerry Kill returns to Dinkytown. Take NMSU and that big number. Gophers are good but not five TDs good.



Western Michigan at Michigan State -22.5: Sparty opens with a statement. Lay the points and take MSU.



Illinois at Indiana -3.0: Must win for each school. I think IU prevails, but take the Illini and the points. Gonna be close.



Colorado State at Michigan -30.5: That's a lot of points. No worries. Take the Wolverines and lay the 30.5. Cade McNamara wants to impress.



South Dakota State at Iowa -15.5: SDSU is plucky; Iowa is good---but not that good. Take the points and the FCS Jackrabbits.



North Dakota at Nebraska -22.5: Any Guinness hangover? Nope. Huskers roll ... and cover. All is well in Lincoln for one Saturday.



Buffalo at Maryland -24.0: Too much Terp firepower for the Bulls. Maryland wins and covers.



Illinois State at Wisconsin -33.0: Don't see Brock Spack's team getting rolled. Take the points and the FCS Redbirds.



Rutgers at Boston College -7.0: I like BC to win and cover on The Heights.



Notre Dame at Ohio State -17.0: Marcus Freeman may be offended by this line vs. his alma mater. But, it's accurate. Take OSU and lay the points.

ODDS COURTESY OF ESPN.COM

