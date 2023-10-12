Weekend Fall Sports Preview: October 12-15
We begin the weekend look at other Purdue sports with a sour note. The Monon Spike no longer resides in West Lafayette. Indiana beat Purdue 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 16-25, 17-25) in Bloomington on Wednesday night to break a 21-game winning streak for the Boilers in the series. It was only the second loss in the Monon Spike series under Dave Shondell, as Purdue is 19-2 in Spike games with him. Eva Hudson, Chloe Chicoine, and Raven Colvin each had double-digit kills, but it wasn't enoigh to fend off a hot Indiana team.
The team now heads to Ohio State on Sunday, and the Buckeyes are another solid team just outside the top 25. Purdue now sits at 10-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Indiana is also 4-3 and is 14-6 on the year, which is one of their best in quite a while.
Ohio State has played a brutal scheduled and is 6-9 overall, 3-3 in the Big Ten. Their losses include non-conference losses to Georgia Tech, Texas, and Oregon, all teams in the top 11.
