Things are a little more spaced out this weekend for Purdue. Volleyball already got an early start on Wednesday with a bounceback home sweep of Illinois. Soccer only has one game this week, but it is a big one as it is the rivalry game with Indiana . We also have women’s tennis and men’s golf continuing their schedules this weekend.

Volleyball Bounces Back, Will Host Iowa

Saturday – vs. Iowa 7pm (BTN+)

After dropping consecutive five-set matches at home last week #19 Purdue bounced back with a vengeance on Wednesday night, sweeping Illinois 25-11, 25-19, 25-16. Set 1 was the most decisive set win this season. Eva Hudson had 16 kills and Chloe Chicoine continued to have a great freshman season with 11 kills and four aces. The Boilers wasted very little time in this one, as the match was done in a quick hour and 17 minutes.

Purdue will look to continue the momentum Saturday night when it hosts Iowa. The Hawkeyes have struggled this year, as they are 8-9 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten. Their last four matches have ended in sweeps at the hands of Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Strangely, Purdue has struggled at home this year. The Boilers are just 5-5 in Holloway Gym this season.

Soccer Hosts Indiana

Sunday – vs. Indiana 1pm (BTN+)

Purdue has just one soccer match this week, and they will seek to end their 15-game winless streak in conference play against Indiana for the Golden Boot. The Hoosiers have been impressive with an 9-1-3 overall record and 3-1-1 mark in conference play. They are just outside the top 25 nationally, but they were in the rankings last week before losing to Ohio State and earning a draw with Minnesota.

The Hoosiers have a good chance of taking home the Golden Boot for the first time in nearly a decade. Purdue and Indiana battled to a 2-2 draw last season, allowing the Boilers to retain possession for the eighth consecutive season. Purdue leads the all-time series 16-4-7, but one of the draws was one of the most devastating defeats in program history as Purdue was ranked in the top 10 with legitimate national title aspirations in 2007, but lost on penalty kicks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Indiana (Penalty kicks in soccer officially count as draws).

Purdue has five one-goal losses this season three of them to ranked teams in Northwestern, TCU, and UCF. A draw would allow the Boilers to retain the boot.

Women’s Tennis Heads to Cary, NC

Starting this past Sunday the women’s tennis program has been at its premier fall season event in Cary, NC for the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Csilla Fodor had the best performance for any Purdue player, winning a pair of matches in the consolation bracket of qualifying in singles. She defeated Pauline Ernstberger and Anna Arkadianou of Florida State to have a solid finish.

The team is now off until October 19th for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional.

Men’s Golf Hosts Purdue Fall Classic

After an eighth place team finish at the Fighting Irish Classic this past weekend Purdue will be on the Ackerman-Allen course beginning Monday for the Purdue Fall Classic. Purdue had cracked the top 25 at No. 25 before last week’s event. Herman Sekne was the top finisher in 21st place at 2-over par for the three round event.

The Fall Classic will be the final fall event for Purdue.