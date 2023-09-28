This weekend Purdue volleyball faces its toughest challenge of the season. No. 2 ranked Nebraska comes to West Lafayette as one of the favorites to not just win the Big Ten title, but the national title. Purdue is currently 17th in the national rankings, and Raven Colvin was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week this week, so the Boilers should present a tough challenge for the Cornhuskers.

This match begins our weekend fall sports preview.