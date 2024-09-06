Purdue sports got an early start this weekend, as both volleyball and soccer were in action on Thursday night. Volleyball is in Utah for three games, beginning with a nice win over California last night. Soccer also hosted Alabama for its final non-conference game of the season.
No. 24 Alabama 1, Purdue 0
Purdue hung tough with its first ranked opponent of the season, but the Crimson Tide was able to hang on for a win behind a Leah Kunde goal in the 26th minute. Alabama entered the game with a strong offense, outscoring its competition 16-2 in the previous three games.
Purdue also had plenty of chances with 11 shots, but just two on goal. Lauren Meeks nearly tied things in the 79th minute as her shot was saved by the Alabama goalie. Purdue goalkeeper Emily Edwards kept the Boilerakers in it with five saves.
Purdue closes the non-conference portion of its season at 4-2-1 and begins Big Ten play at Northwestern next Thursday.
Volleyball Travels to Utah
Purdue volleyball's first road trip is off to a rousing start after the ladies defeated California 3-1 last night. Taylor Anderson had 52 assists on the evening, her fifth game with at least 50 assists. She also added 11 digs and three aces. Purdue won 29-27, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23.
Chloe Chicoine added 15 digs and 10 kills, while Raven Colvin had 16 kills and Keena Wollard had 11.
Purdue plays at Utah tonight at 9pm ET, then travels to Utah State tomorrow at 7pm ET. Utah State was a 6 seed last year in the NCAA Tournament.
Other Sports
Men's Golf - Monday-Tuesday at Toledo in Inverness Intercollegiate
Women's Golf - Monday-Wednesday at Annika Intercollegiate (Lake Elmo, MN)
