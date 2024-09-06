Purdue sports got an early start this weekend, as both volleyball and soccer were in action on Thursday night. Volleyball is in Utah for three games, beginning with a nice win over California last night. Soccer also hosted Alabama for its final non-conference game of the season.

Purdue hung tough with its first ranked opponent of the season, but the Crimson Tide was able to hang on for a win behind a Leah Kunde goal in the 26th minute. Alabama entered the game with a strong offense, outscoring its competition 16-2 in the previous three games.

Purdue also had plenty of chances with 11 shots, but just two on goal. Lauren Meeks nearly tied things in the 79th minute as her shot was saved by the Alabama goalie. Purdue goalkeeper Emily Edwards kept the Boilerakers in it with five saves.

Purdue closes the non-conference portion of its season at 4-2-1 and begins Big Ten play at Northwestern next Thursday.