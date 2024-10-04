Weekend Purdue Sports Preview: October 4-6
After heading to the West Coast last week and earning a road split Purdue soccer is back home this weekend for its only match. The Boilermakers will take on Illinois Sunday at Folk Field. They are looking to win consecutive Big Ten matches for the first time in three years after winning at Oregon this past Sunday.
Elsewhere in Purdue sports 10th ranked volleyball has a split weekend with a match in Evanston against Northwestern tonight before they host Michigan State. The Boilersmakers are a strong favorite in both matches, as this is the rare Big Ten volleyball weekend that does not involve Purdue playing at least one ranked team.
Weekend Schedule
Volleyball - Friday at Northwestern 8pm ET, Sunday vs. Michigan State 7:30pm (BTN)
Soccer - Sunday vs. Illinois 1pm
Cross Country - Friday at Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational (Men finished 10th, women 21st)
Men's Golf - Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic Sunday
Softball - vs. Valparaiso 7pm Friday
Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving - Be Better Invitational - Holland, MI (Friday 4pm)
Women's Tennis - Hoosier Classic at Indiana (Friday-Sunday)
