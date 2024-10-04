After heading to the West Coast last week and earning a road split Purdue soccer is back home this weekend for its only match. The Boilermakers will take on Illinois Sunday at Folk Field. They are looking to win consecutive Big Ten matches for the first time in three years after winning at Oregon this past Sunday.

Elsewhere in Purdue sports 10th ranked volleyball has a split weekend with a match in Evanston against Northwestern tonight before they host Michigan State. The Boilersmakers are a strong favorite in both matches, as this is the rare Big Ten volleyball weekend that does not involve Purdue playing at least one ranked team.