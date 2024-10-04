PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Weekend Purdue Sports Preview: October 4-6

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

After heading to the West Coast last week and earning a road split Purdue soccer is back home this weekend for its only match. The Boilermakers will take on Illinois Sunday at Folk Field. They are looking to win consecutive Big Ten matches for the first time in three years after winning at Oregon this past Sunday.

Elsewhere in Purdue sports 10th ranked volleyball has a split weekend with a match in Evanston against Northwestern tonight before they host Michigan State. The Boilersmakers are a strong favorite in both matches, as this is the rare Big Ten volleyball weekend that does not involve Purdue playing at least one ranked team.

Weekend Schedule

Volleyball - Friday at Northwestern 8pm ET, Sunday vs. Michigan State 7:30pm (BTN)

Soccer - Sunday vs. Illinois 1pm

Cross Country - Friday at Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational (Men finished 10th, women 21st)

Men's Golf - Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic Sunday

Softball - vs. Valparaiso 7pm Friday

Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving - Be Better Invitational - Holland, MI (Friday 4pm)

Women's Tennis - Hoosier Classic at Indiana (Friday-Sunday)

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

